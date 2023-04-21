Why Is VERU Stock Up 3% Today?

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) stock is getting a boost on Friday after the company revealed plans to sell its ENTADFI capsule business.
That sale has the company agreeing to sell the business for $20 million to Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV). That comes in the form of an initial $6 million payment, an additional $4 million payment in 2023, and $10 million in installments in 2024.
There’s also potential for another 80 million in sales milestones connected to the performance of ENTADFI. ENTADFI is the company’s treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Mitchell Steiner, M.D., chairman, president, and CEO of Veru, said the following about the sale.
“The sale of ENTADFI and revenues from our FC2 business provide Veru with financial flexibility and resources to advance our important drug candidates, enobosarm for 2nd line AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer and sabizabulin for SARS-CoV-2 viral ARDS, that could yield Phase 3 clinical trial data in 2024.”
VERU Stock Movement Today
With this news, shares of VERU stock are seeing heavy trading on Friday. As of this writing, more than 4 million shares of the stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 2.9 million shares.
VERU stock is up 2.5% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Friday! That includes the latest news moving shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock on Friday. Investors looking to learn more about these matters will want to check out the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Big Lots (BIG) Stock Tumbles on Piper Sandler Downgrade
- Clorox Layoffs 2023: What to Know About the Latest CLX Job Cuts
- WISH Stock Alert: Why Is ContextLogic Up 20% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.