Big Lots (BIG) Stock Tumbles on Piper Sandler Downgrade

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) stock is falling on Friday after the company’s shares were hit with a downgrade by Piper Sandler analysts.
This saw the firm’s analysts drop shares of BIG stock from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. This matches the analysts’ consensus rating for the stock, which comes from eight analysts’ opinions.
To go along with that, the Piper Sandler analysts also dropped their price target for BIG stock from $12 per share to $7 per share. That represents a potential downside of 28% for the stock. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus price target for BIG is $15.22 per share.
What’s Behind The Bearish Stance For BIG Stock?
Here’s what the Piper Sandler analysts said in a note to clients obtained by SeekingAlpha.
“We are downgrading shares of BIG to Underweight and lowering our PT to $7 based on our industry view that demand for both home furnishings and mattresses has deteriorated since March and will likely remain challenged in the months ahead. With continued weakness in sales FCF could go negative and put the dividend at risk.”
Following this downgrade, shares of BIG stock are seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 1.1 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s ready to pass the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.4 million shares as investors sell the stock.
BIG stock is down 10% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.