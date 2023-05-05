ARVL Stock Alert: Arrival Just Missed This KEY Deadline

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) stock is a hot topic among traders on Friday after the EV company failed to file its annual report for 2022 on time.
As a result of this news, Arrival has been sent a delisting notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Without its Form 20-F filed, Arrival is no longer holding to listing rules for the stock exchange.
Investors following ARVL stock won’t be too surprised by this delisting notice. The company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday alerting it that it would be running late on filing the report.
Arrival notes that the late filing is due to a couple of factors. That includes its managers being focused on personnel responsible and a 2022 20-F for fundraising and business combination transactions.
What This Means For ARVL Stock
Arrival stock won’t be delisted just yet as it has a period of time to regain compliance. The company says it intends to file its annual report within 60 business days. Doing so would take care of the Nasdaq’s complaint and allow its share to remain on the exchange.
If ARVL fails to file its report on time, it still has options available to it. That includes submitting a plan to the exchange for regaining compliance. That could net it another 180 days to regain compliance.
ARVL stock is up 8.8% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.