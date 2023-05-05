Louis Navellier Issues URGENT Bank Run Update

“We’re just days away from an unprecedented $8.3 trillion banking shock that’s virtually guaranteed to happen. Now is the time to prepare.”

Tue, May 9 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

SolarEdge (SEDG) Stock Pops on Analyst Upgrade

SEDG stock also got an increased price target

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 5, 2023, 10:27 am EDT
  • SolarEdge (SEDG) stock is jumping on an upgrade from Deutsche Bank.
  • That comes with a new “buy” rating for the stock.
  • SolarEdge also had its price target increased to $375 per share.
SEDG Stock - SolarEdge (SEDG) Stock Pops on Analyst Upgrade

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock is getting a boost on Friday after the solar power company’s stock was upgraded by Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard.

Blanchard just upgraded shares of SEDG stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. For comparison, the analyst consensus rating for SEDG is a “moderate buy” based on 19 opinions.

To go along with that, Blanchard also increased her price target for SEDG stock from $305 per share to $375 per share. That represents a potential 33% upside compared to yesterday’s close. It’s also very bullish next to the $374 analyst consensus price target for SolarEdge.

Why the Bull Rating for SEDG Stock?

Here’s what the Deutsche Bank analyst said in a note to clients obtained by CNBC:

“The 2Q guide demonstrates the company’s ability to maintain and potentially further improve its gross margin profile, with management commentary sounding solid around the coming quarters.”

Despite the upgrade and price target increase, shares of SEDG stock aren’t seeing much movement today. As of this writing, only about 261,000 shares have changed hands. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of around 1.2 million shares.

SEDG stock is up 1.3% as of Friday morning but the stock is still largely unmoved from its starting price in 2023.

Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news will want to stick around!

We’ve got all of the hottest stock market stories traders will want to read about on Friday! That includes everything happening with shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME), Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!

More Friday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Energy, Renewable Energy, Solar

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/05/solaredge-sedg-stock-pops-on-analyst-upgrade/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC