PLTR Stock Alert: Palantir Announces AI Event

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock is a hot topic among traders on Friday after the big data company announced an AI event.
According to a press release from Palantir, the company is going to hold its AIPCon customer conference on June 1, 2023. The conference will start at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time next Thursday and will be available through a live stream of the event.
Palantir notes that CEO Alex Karp will open the conference and discuss the company’s AI plans. That includes deeper insight into its newest release of Palantir AIP and AI in Foundry. It wants to focus on the rapid adoption of Palantir AIP.
Additionally, several potential and current customers of Palantir will also hold presentations at the conference. Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Cleveland Clinic, HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Jacobs, J.D. Power, and Panasonic Energy of North America will all have representatives hosting keynotes at the conference.
PLTR Stock Movement
Shares of PLTR stock are climbing higher on Friday as some 32 million shares of the stock change hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of 46 million shares. It also has the company’s stock up 7.7% as of Friday morning. Investors are likely to see an additional rally when the conference takes place next week.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.