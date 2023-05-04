The 3 Most Promising Fintech Stocks to Buy for May 2023

In recent months, fintech stocks have experienced a bumpy ride. Despite these setbacks, the global financial infrastructure’s digital transformation should continue attracting growth-oriented investors searching for the best fintech stocks.
The industry’s trailblazers are capitalizing on the growing momentum by offering innovative services to both individuals and businesses.
The Global Fintech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) 6-month return is at a negative 3.4% compared to the S&P 500’s 7% return. The median return for all ETFs is at 6% during the same period.
The downturn in fintech growth stocks presents an opportunity to load up on multiple fintech stock picks at a discount.
As we delve into these top prospects, it’s imperative to understand that the future of finance is digital. Hence, savvy investors will want to capitalize on the current scenario to secure future gains.
|TOST
|Toast
|$17.53
|PYPL
|PayPal
|$71.43
|V
|Visa
|$225.98
Toast (TOST)
Toast (NYSE:TOST) has established its unique presence in the restaurant technology arena. It’s operated a hyper-growth business, with over 50% revenue growth while swiftly moving towards breaking even in the not-so-distant future.
Last year, it effectively narrowed down its losses, improving its EBITDA margin from a negative 26.8% to a negative 9.7%. A lot of it is its relentless top-line result resulting from effective expansion strategies.
Toast partners with 200 firms and added 23,000 net new locations last year. Analysts forecast the firm to continue growing at 40% as we advance.
Its subscription module portfolio continues to expand rapidly, backed by a solid 128% net retention rate.
PayPal (PYPL)
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a quintessential fintech pioneer, effectively evolving with the times. In the last quarter of 2022, it boasted a 435 million active users conducting over 6 billion transactions.
PYPL is often overlooked in favor of newer alternatives, but its resilience and adaptability make it as relevant as ever in fintech.
Admittedly, PYPL stock is down over 70% since its 2021 peak, affected by the drop in online payments post-pandemic and inflationary pressures.
The platform continues to march forward, having processed a whopping $1.4 trillion in total payments, a 9% increase from the prior year in 2022. Its active accounts base rose by an impressive 43% before 2019.
Revenues were up 10% last year, with analysts predicting a commendable 7% growth this year, followed by an acceleration of over 9% in the subsequent year.
Therefore, as the fintech landscape continues to evolve, PYPL remains one of the best bets in the sector.
Visa (V)
Visa (NYSE:V) has expanded its services beyond traditional credit cards to adapt to the rapidly evolving fintech sphere.
Its performances have steadily rebounded in the post-pandemic era, with consumer spending on travel contributing immensely to this resurgence.
Top and bottom-line results are firmly in the green, with Visa recently surpassing estimates on both lines again in the first quarter. Its revenues were $7.9 billion, considerably higher than the $7.7 billion estimate.
On top of that, its EPS of $2.18, roughly 8.5% than analyst estimates. The stellar results can be attributable to the revival of global travel, which effectively led to a 24% year-over-year increase in cross-border volumes on Visa credit cards.
Investing in Visa comes with a dividend, and an attractive one at that, which has been increasing for 14 consecutive years.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines