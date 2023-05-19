Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start off the final day of the trading week with a look at the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!
Moving stocks are public offerings, earnings, acquisition deals, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) stock is rocketing 66% higher following its upsized initial public offering (IPO).
- WANG & LEE Group (NASDAQ:WLGS) shares are soaring more than 58% roughly three weeks after its IPO.
- SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) stock is surging over 49% as it continues a recent rally.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares are climbing more than 44% following similar movement yesterday.
- Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) stock is rising over 31% as it continues to rally on rights news.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares are gaining more than 27% as Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) considers buying its remaining shares.
- Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) stock is increasing over 26% after releasing earnings yesterday.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) shares are jumping more than 26% on news of an acquisition deal.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock is getting an over 20% boost without any clear news this morning.
- PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) shares are up more than 19% with positive clinical trial results.
10 Top Losers
- AgeX Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:AGE) stock is diving over 26% without any clear news this morning.
- Troika Media (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares are tumbling more than 18% alongside a delisting notice.
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is decreasing over 17% after a private placement announcement.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares are falling more than 15% after announcing a registered direct offering.
- Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) stock is heading over 12% lower as it continues to drop after earnings.
- JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares are taking a 12% beating this morning.
- TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) stock is sliding more than 11% after announcing layoffs yesterday.
- Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) shares are slipping over 11% following a rally yesterday on investment news.
- ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock is dipping more than 10% today.
- North European Oil (NYSE:NRT) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
