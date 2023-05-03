Why Is Akili (AKLI) Stock Up 21% Today?

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) stock is gaining on Wednesday after the company’s video game treatment showed success in reducing ADHD in adults.
Akili’s EndeavorRx treatment uses video games to treat patients who deal with the effects of ADHD. The treatment is already approved for use by children ages eight to 12 years old. It also has a successful clinical trial showing positive effects on children ages 13 to 17 years old.
With this newest clinical trial, Akili has shown that EndeavorRx is also an effective treatment for adults with ADHD. The data showed a “statistically significant improvement in attention functioning after six weeks of treatment.”
This has the clinical trial of EndeavorRx meeting its primary endpoint. The company also notes that several secondary endpoints were also met during the trial. The treatment was well tolerated with minimal side effects.
What’s Next for AKLI Stock?
AKLI stock will likely benefit from the submission of this data to regulators and Akili is already planning for that. Scott Kollins, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Akili, said the following about this in a news release:
“These data come at a critical time when there is growing demand among adults with ADHD for safe, effective, and accessible non-drug treatments. It is increasingly recognized that current available options are not working, and/or are not available. We are deeply committed to getting this treatment to patients as quickly as possible. We are evaluating regulatory strategies and look forward to sharing more soon.”
AKLI stock is also seeing heavy trading today as some 11 million shares trade hands. That’s a jump over its daily average trading volume of about 50,000 shares. It also has AKLI up 21.3% as of Wednesday morning.
Investors can find more of the latest stock market news below!
We’ve got all of the biggest stock stories traders need to know about on Wednesday! Among that is why shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) stock are rising, the news sending ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) stock higher and the latest on investors betting on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP). You can read all that news at the following links!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- RUTH Stock Alert: The $715 Million Reason Ruth’s Hospitality Group Is Up Today
- Why Is ImmunoGen (IMGN) Stock Up 125% Today?
- 5 Big Investors Betting on Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Stock
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.