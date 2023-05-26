Why Is Appreciate (SFR) Stock Up 95% Today?

Appreciate (NASDAQ:SFR) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the luxury brand marketplace company.
There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why shares of SFR stock are up today. In addition to that, there’s no new analyst coverage of the stock today.
What is happening today is heavy trading of SFR stock. This has more than 8 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.1 million shares.
Investors will also keep in mind SFR’s prior closing price of 20 cents per share and market capitalization of $9.695 million. These make it a penny stock. Penny stocks are more susceptible to volatility, especially outside of normal trading hours.
Should You Invest In SFR Stock Today?
That’s a hard question to answer considering the company’s penny stock status and volatile movement. If traders could get in for a good price and exit before the rally ends, it might be worth it. However, traders have to be fast to profit from the wild swings of penny stocks. That means most investors are better off staying on the safe side by avoiding the shares today.
SFR stock is up 95.5% as of Friday morning.
