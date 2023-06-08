Why Is Carvana (CVNA) Stock Up 27% Today?

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock is on the rise Thursday after the used-car retailer provided an updated outlook for Q2 2023.
With this update, the company says it now expects Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of the year to come in above $500 million. It’s also looking for Non-GAAP total gross profit per unit to increase 63% year-over-year to $6,000.
Carvana also points out that its loans sold or securitized quarter-to-date are sitting at roughly $2 billion. To put that in perspective, the company’s loans sold or securitized quarter-to-date as of May 4, 2023, was $1.3 billion.
Ernie Garcia, founder and CEO of Carvana, said the following in a news release.
“Our record-breaking 2023 first quarter is evidence that our strategy is working, and our updated Q2 2023 outlook demonstrates that our progress continues to positively impact the business even faster than expected. The team’s persistent focus on driving profitability has resulted in significant savings and efficiencies, and this work will persist as we continue to execute our plan.”
How This Is Affecting CVNA Stock Today
With the new outlook for the second quarter of 2023, shares of CVNA stock are seeing heavy trading. As of this writing, more than 34 million shares of CVNA stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 16.7 million shares.
CVNA stock is up 27.3% as of Thursday morning and is up 327.7% since the start of the year.
