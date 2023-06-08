ADBE Stock Alert: Is Adobe the Next Big AI Play?

Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 kicked off today with a series of artificial intelligence (AI) related announcements from the company. In one such announcement, the firm noted that it would offer Firefly, its AI image-generation tool, to its largest corporate customers. The latter product will be called Adobe Firefly for Enterprise. Perhaps partly due to the news, ADBE stock is climbing 4% in early trading.
More Information About Firefly for Enterprise
The product will help companies produce content very efficiently and can be used by any employee, Adobe reported. Moreover, firms will be able to utilize AI to “train” Firefly to work in partnership with their other content-creation tools. As a result, they can use Firefly to create content that’s consistent with their “brand’s unique style and… language,” ADBE stated.
Firefly will be offered in conjunction with the Adobe Express suite, “a tool aimed at helping business users who do not specialize in design to create images and documents,” Reuters reported.
Adobe Is Incorporating AI Into Other Offerings
Adobe also introduced Adobe Sensei GenAI today. The system enables marketers to make their content more personalized and allows them to become more productive, Adobe stated.
Meanwhile, as I noted in a previous column, the company has integrated an AI tool into Photoshop, its industry-standard photo-editing software. And the firm is working on utilizing the technology to allow its customers to integrate multiple images into a single image.
The Performance of ADBE Stock
The shares have jumped 23% in the month that ended on June 7. However, ADBE stock lost 2% in the five trading days that ended on the latter date.
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.