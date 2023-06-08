SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

ADBE Stock Alert: Is Adobe the Next Big AI Play?

ADBE stock jumped 23% in the month that ended on June 7

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jun 8, 2023, 10:15 am EDT
  • Adobe (ADBE) stock is advancing after the company unveiled new artificial intelligence (AI) tools today.
  • Firefly for Enterprises will help companies produce content very efficiently, and AI will enable it to work in partnership with firms’ existing tools.
  • Adobe is also integrating AI into Photoshop.
Source: Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Adobe Summit EMEA 2023 kicked off today with a series of artificial intelligence (AI) related announcements from the company. In one such announcement, the firm noted that it would offer Firefly, its AI image-generation tool, to its largest corporate customers. The latter product will be called Adobe Firefly for Enterprise. Perhaps partly due to the news, ADBE stock is climbing 4% in early trading.

More Information About Firefly for Enterprise

The product will help companies produce content very efficiently and can be used by any employee, Adobe reported. Moreover, firms will be able to utilize AI to “train” Firefly to work in partnership with their other content-creation tools. As a result, they can use Firefly to create content that’s consistent with their “brand’s unique style and… language,” ADBE stated.

Firefly will be offered in conjunction with the Adobe Express suite, “a tool aimed at helping business users who do not specialize in design to create images and documents,” Reuters reported.

Adobe Is Incorporating AI Into Other Offerings

Adobe also introduced Adobe Sensei GenAI today. The system enables marketers to make their content more personalized and allows them to become more productive, Adobe stated.

Meanwhile, as I noted in a previous column, the company has integrated an AI tool into Photoshop, its industry-standard photo-editing software. And the firm is working on utilizing the technology to allow its customers to integrate multiple images into a single image.

The Performance of ADBE Stock

The shares have jumped 23% in the month that ended on June 7. However, ADBE stock lost 2% in the five trading days that ended on the latter date.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

