QS Stock Price Prediction: Is QuantumScape Really Worth Just $2?

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock is feeling the heat on Thursday after the company’s shares were hit with a weak price target.
Wolfe Research analyst Rod Lache is behind this news as he set a price target of $2 per share for QS stock. That represents a potential 72.7% drop compared to the analysts’ consensus price target for the shares. It’s also below the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $5 per share.
To go with that lackluster price target, Lache also downgraded QS stock from a “peer perform” rating to a “underperform” rating. To put that in perspective, the analysts’ consensus rating for QS shares is “hold” based on five analysts’ opinions.
What’s Behind The QS Stock Downgrade Today?
The Wolfe Research analyst has a few concerns about QS stock and how it will treat investors. Among these are questions about the company’s long path to commercialization, as well as the speculative nature of its battery technology breakthroughs.
QuantumScape solid-state lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles (EV). It’s banking on new a new anode-less cell design that it claims offers “high energy density while lowering material costs and simplifying manufacturing.” However, it only recently sent a test batch of its batteries to EV makers late last year.
QS stock is down 9.2% as of Thursday morning. This comes as around 3 million shares change hands. This is closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 4.3 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.