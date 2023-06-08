Why Are Casino Stocks LVS, WYNN Down Today?

Casino stocks are taking a beating on Thursday after Jefferies analyst David Katz hit two major players in the space with downgrades.
Starting with Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), the analyst dropped the stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold rating. For the record, the analysts’ consensus rating for LVS stock is “moderate-buy” based on 14 opinions.
To go with that downgrade, Katz also dropped his price target for LVS stock from $69 per share to $65 per share. Investors will note that still represents a potential 11.1% upside for the stock. Even if it’s now below the analysts’ consensus price target of $68.25 for the shares.
More Bad News For Casino Stocks
The Jefferies analyst didn’t stop with LVS as he also downgraded Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. To put that in perspective, the analysts’ consensus rating for WYNN stock is “moderate-buy” based on eight opinions.
In addition to that downgrade, Katz also dropped the firm’s price target for WYNN stock from $135 per share to $114 per share. Even with the decrease, this still represents a possible 10.4% upside for the shares. However, it is below the analysts’ consensus price target of $116.27 per share.
According to the Jefferies analyst, the reason for the downgrade has to do with the recovery of the casino business in Macau. While he notes that recovery from the pandemic is still in its early stages, he claims the market already understands the value recovery will bring and that this is already baked into both LVS and WYNN stock, reports CNBC.
LVS stock is down 2.4% and WYNN stock is down 2.7% as of Thursday morning.
