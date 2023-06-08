TMUS Stock Price Prediction: Is T-Mobile Really Worth $160?

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock is getting a boost on Thursday after Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino weighed in on the wireless company.
The latest coverage from Supino saw the analysts reiterate his $160 per share price target for TMUS stock. That represents a potential 26.4% upside for the stock compared to yesterday’s closing price. However, it’s still a bit bearish compared to the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $179.19 per share.
To go along with that reiterated price target, the Wolfe Research analyst upgraded TMUS stock from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. For comparison, the analysts’ consensus rating for T-Mobile is “buy” based on 24 opinions.
What’s Behind The Upgrade For TMUS Stock?
According to Supino, TMUS stock deserves the outperform rating after undergoing a 21% drop year-over-year. He notes that his downgrade in January reflected the impacts of inflation and other economic factors on the company. Since then, enough has changed that the analyst believes there’s a strong outlook for growth in its per share price.
As far as trading activity goes today, some 76,000 shares of TMUS stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s still a far way off from the telecommunications company’s daily average trading volume of about 6.5 million shares.
TMUS stock is up 1.3% as of Thursday morning. Even so, the stock was down 9% year-to-date when markets closed on Wednesday.
