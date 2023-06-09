Why Is WeTrade (WETG) Stock Up Today?

WeTrade (NASDAQ:WETG) stock is on the move Friday after the company’s shares underwent a massive reverse stock split.
That reverse stock split saw WeTrade consolidate 185 shares of WETG stock into a single share. As a result, the company’s stock appeared to see an incredible 18,500% rally during pre-market trading this morning.
The reverse stock split only changes the number of outstanding shares that WeTrade has. It doesn’t change the stakes of shareholders in the company. Likewise, it also won’t affect the company’s market capitalization.
What’s Behind the WETG Reverse Stock Split
WeTrade enacted the reverse stock split as a way to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. The company consolidated shares to boost its price above the $1 minimum required to maintain its listing on the exchange.
It makes sense that WeTrade would undergo a reverse stock split considering its prior trading price. The company’s shares closed out Thursday at about 4 cents each. Following the split, shares of WETG stock are now trading at about $7.50 per share as of Friday morning.
Investors seem to be reacting positively to the WeTrade reverse stock split this morning. As of this writing, the company’s shares are up 1.2%. That’s good considering stocks often lose value following a reverse split.
