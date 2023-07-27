Dear JOBY Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 2

Fans of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock are going to want to keep an eye on the company when August 2 rolls around for a potential catalyst.
That’s when the company intends to release its earnings report for the second quarter of 2023. The report will come out after markets close that day with a conference call following that at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The all-electric aircraft taxi company notes that a webcast will be available for investors that can’t attend the conference call live. It will go up on the company’s website after the conference call has concluded.
What To Expect From JOBY In Q2
Wall Street is currently estimating that Joby Aviation will report earnings per share of -15 cents during its upcoming earnings report. Investors will keep in mind that analysts currently don’t have a revenue estimate for the company.
Joby Aviation is developing electric aircraft with the intention of creating a taxi service in urban environments. The aircraft that the company is working on will have a wide range of landing options due to it being a vertical take-off and landing vehicle.
As far as stock movement today goes, JOBY has seen some 2 million shares change hands as of this writing. That’s still below the aviation company’s daily average trading volume of about 10.2 million shares.
JOBY stock is up 1% as of Thursday morning. The stock is also up 135.8% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.