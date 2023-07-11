Why Is EzFill (EZFL) Stock Down 5% Today?

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday despite the company releasing positive data from the second quarter of 2023.
According to a press release from the company, its gallons delivered during the quarter jumped a massive 100% year-over-year to 1.58 million gallons. The company also mentions that this is a 20% increase compared to gallons delivered in the first quarter of 2023.
EzFill notes that this major increase in gallons delivered is due to a couple of reasons. Among them is adding 53 new fleet accounts since the start of the year. The company also expanded its residential and marine-focused marketing and is starting to see new orders in those markets as a result.
Yehuda Levy, co-founder and interim CEO of EzFill, said the following about the news.
“The fleet business continues its consistent growth in our locations throughout Florida. Additionally, on the residential and marine side we continue to see the results of our targeted marketing campaigns. Additionally, we recently launched a condominium and homeowners association offering and we believe that signing on condominiums and HOAs will result in additional growth in our residential vertical.”
EZFL Stock Movement On Tuesday
EZFL stock isn’t seeing much trading activity today despite its delivery data for Q2 2023. What is worth noting is the company saw a major drop in price by about 45% in pre-market trading today. However, the stock has mostly recovered from that and is only down 4.5% shortly before markets open on Tuesday.
