Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the shares rising and falling on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are approvals, stock offerings, clinical trial results, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) stock is rocketing more than 97% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares are surging over 52% after getting approval for its Type 2 Diabetes treatment.
- Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock is soaring more than 44% alongside a secondary offering.
- Trinity Place (NYSEMKT:TPHS) shares are gaining over 24% without any clear news to report.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is increasing more than 20% after getting an extension on its delisting date.
- CN Energy (NASDAQ:CNEY) shares are rising over 19% without any apparent news on Tuesday.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock is climbing more than 18% without any recent news to report.
- WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) shares are jumping over 16% in early morning trading for Tuesday.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock is getting a more than 14% boost this morning.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) shares are up over 14% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) stock is plummeting more than 43% after revealing gallons delivered in Q2 2023.
- DSS (NYSEMKT:DSS) shares are diving over 17% without any obvious news today.
- Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) stock is tumbling more than 12% after rallying on acquisition news yesterday.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares are taking an over 12% beating after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock is dropping more than 11% on Tuesday morning.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares are sliding over 11% after releasing data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
- Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) stock is decreasing more than 10% this morning.
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) shares are slipping over 10% on Tuesday morning.
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) stock is dipping more than 10%.
- Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.