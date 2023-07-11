Why Is Better Therapeutics (BTTX) Stock Up 39% Today?

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock is taking off on Tuesday as investors react to approval from the FDA for a Type 2 diabetes treatment.
This covers AspyreRx, which is a prescription-only digital therapeutic treatment for patients 18 and older with Type 2 diabetes. The treatment is a cognitive behavioral therapy to adjust the habits of those suffering from the disease.
According to Better Therapeutics, AspyreRx was granted marketing approval based on results from its studies, which met both primary and secondary endpoints. With this approval, the company expects to launch AspyreRx commercially during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Frank Karbe, CEO of Better Therapeutics, said the following about the news.
“This regulatory milestone signals a promising future where technology, psychology, and medicine converge to address for the first time the behavioral causes of disease for the 37 million patients living with T2D in the U.S. This De Novo authorization also provides a foundation for potential future growth opportunities.”
BTTX Stock Movement Today
With today’s news comes heavy trading of BTTX stock. As of this writing, more than 9.8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is closer to 182,000 shares.
BTTX stock is up 38.9% as of Tuesday morning.
