Why Is Mullen Automotive (MULN) Stock Up 45% Today?

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock continues to rally on Thursday after the company recently announced plans to combat illegal naked short sellers.
Mullen Automotive announced the plan to take on naked short sellers yesterday and, when it did, MULN stock underwent a major rally. That resulted in the company’s shares soaring more than 65% higher during normal trading hours on Wednesday.
With yesterday’s news came heavy trading of MULN stock. When markets closed, some 1.3 billion shares of the stock had changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 113 million shares.
As of this writing, more than 89 million shares of MULN stock have been traded. While still below its daily average, this significant movement has the stock climbing 44.9% higher during pre-market trading on Thursday.
MULN Stock Naked Short Sellers
Mullen Automotive has enlisted the aid of Christian Attar and Warshaw, Burstein LLP to take on naked short sellers. The company believes it had been targeted in a scheme to manipulate its stock price, based in part on data it received from Shareholder Intelligence Services.
The idea of Mullen Automotive tackling potential naked short sellers head-on has investors excited. However, it’s worth noting that the company’s low share price could mean the stock is seeing a bit too much hype from this news. That’s just something investors will want to keep in mind before taking a stake in MULN stock.
