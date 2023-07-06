Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to watch on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning is an extended partnership, public stock offerings, a delisting update, and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock is soaring more than 37% as it builds on a rally after announcing plans to combat naked short sellers.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares are rising over 32% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- AIM ImmunoTech (NYSMKT:AIM) stock is surging more than 18% after announcing it will be part of the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series next week.
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares are gaining over 18% on Thursday morning.
- Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock is increasing by more than 17% after extending its NFL partnership.
- Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) shares are heading over 15% higher on Thursday morning.
- Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) stock is rising more than 15% with no clear news this morning.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares are jumping over 14% this morning.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) stock is getting a more than 11% boost as it continues to rally on a crypto mining update.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares are up over 11% on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is crashing close to 56% after rallying yesterday on positive early treatment data.
- VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares are plummeting more than 27% after announcing proposed public and registered offerings.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) stock is diving over 19% despite announcing a collaboration.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares are tumbling more than 19% after announcing its shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq Exchange.
- Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) stock is taking an over 17% beating on Thursday morning.
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) shares are falling more than 14% with no clear news this morning.
- Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock is decreasing over 12% despite insider buying.
- Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) shares are slipping almost 11% on Thursday morning.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock is dipping nearly 11% without any news to report this morning.
- Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
