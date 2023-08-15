“This AI Panic Could Change Everything”

It’s an event that’s guaranteed to happen on August 23. One week before the panic begins, Eric Fry will be sharing his blueprint for turning this AI panic into 1,000% profit potential.

Wed, August 16 at 8:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

ACHR Stock Alert: Archer Aviation Secures PIPE Investment

ACHR stock is up alongside new funding

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Aug 15, 2023, 10:44 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock is on the move after gaining new funding.
  • This comes from a private investment in public equity (PIPE).
  • The PIPE gained ACHR another $215 million in finances.
ACHR Stock - ACHR Stock Alert: Archer Aviation Secures PIPE Investment

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock is on the move Tuesday after the eVTOL company closed an oversubscribed PIPE investment round.

With this PIPE investment, the company has secured another $215 million in funding. Additionally, Stellanis (NYSE:STLA) chose to invest another $55 million into Archer Aviation at around the same time. This brings its total liquidity up to $675 million.

Archer Aviation points out that this recent PIPE funding brought in investments from major names. That includes both United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) making its third investment in the company with the PIPE. Another big name that invested in ACHR stock through this PIPE is ARK Investment Management LLC. Both oversubscribed to the PIPE.

Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer Aviation, said the following about the investment:

“At Archer, we’re investing in changing the future of mobility, and we’re focused on building a sustainable business with huge growth potential. You have to align yourself with investors who understand that and think long-term. I couldn’t be prouder of the investors who participated in this round as they truly understand and embrace that.”

ACHR Stock Movement Today

With the news of this PIPE comes strong trading of ACHR stock on Tuesday. As of this writing, more than 3.5 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s not bad compared to its daily average trading volume of about 6.6 million shares.

Even so, ACHR stock is down 3.1% as of Tuesday morning. However, the stock is still up 229% since the start of the year.

Investors can find even more of the most recent stock market news worth reading about today below!

We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Tuesday! That includes a stock market crash warning, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) getting a new CEO, and new Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) price predictions. Investors can learn all about these topics at the following links!

More Tuesday Stock Market News

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Consumer Discretionary, Travel, Airline, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/08/achr-stock-alert-archer-aviation-secures-pipe-investment/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC