3 Hydrogen Stocks That Should Be on Every Investor’s Radar This Fall

Hydrogen’s allure in the clean energy sphere is intensifying, with the best hydrogen stocks catching the discerning eye of eco-advocates and savvy investors. And it’s not just hype. There are solid numbers to back up the excitement, as the International Energy Agency projects a 30% dip in hydrogen production costs by 2030. Moreover, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) paints an optimistic picture of a hydrogen market swelling to a staggering $1 trillion annually.
Fueling this enthusiasm further, the U.S. Department of Energy proposed to inject a whopping $1 billion into hydrogen initiatives. As the landscape shifts, it’s resonated by projections from the Hydrogen Energy Association, which anticipates hydrogen fulfilling an impressive 14% of U.S. energy needs by 2050. In this electrifying transition, now might be the opportune moment for investors to consider enriching their portfolios with three of the best hydrogen stocks.
Best Hydrogen Stocks: Plug Power (PLUG)
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), a standout in the hydrogen fuel domain with over 60,000 fuel cell deployments globally, has proven resilient to the volatility in the stock market. While many wavered, Plug marched to the beat of its own drum, exemplified by a stellar 72% revenue increase in the second quarter to an impressive $260.18 million. That performance eclipsed market expectations by a noteworthy 8%.
Moreover, after clinching a significant deal in Australia, Plug Power made a pronounced entry into the European oil and gas market with its 100 MW green hydrogen electrolyzer, reducing approximately 516 tons of CO2 daily. Moreover, a new agreement with Blue EnerFreeze, part of the STEF group, aims to establish a green hydrogen ecosystem at two primary distribution centers, with the potential to expand to many more in the future.
Air Products & Chemicals (APD)
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) stands out as a compelling consideration for savvy investors in the ever-evolving universe of green hydrogen. Despite a recent 6% decline post-earnings, TipRanks analysts project a bright horizon, with an average price target of $328.40, pointing to a promising 14% upside. Currently valued with a forward price-earnings ratio of 26 and providing a 2.43% dividend yield, APD exudes an enticing financial profile.
Moreover, a robust third quarter saw adjusted earnings soar to $2.98 per share, marking an impressive 16% annual uptick. As forecasts hint at a 4% to 6% ascent in fourth-quarter earnings per share, APD’s trajectory demonstrates robust momentum.
The story continues to unfold. APD’s involvement in Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company is set to deliver 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen each day. Added to that is a sizable 1.6 billion CAD project in Canada and a significant $4 billion partnership with AES Corp (NYSE:AES) in Texas.
Linde (LIN)
Standing tall as the world’s largest industrial gas titan, Linde (NYSE:LIN) is undeniably a force in its domain. Recent catalysts amplify its allure. The company had robust second-quarter financials, with reported sales hitting the $8.2 billion mark and earnings-per-share at $3.57, marking a 15% year-over-year bump — outshining expectations. Even more tantalizing, Linde nudged its full-year earnings-per-share forecast upwards, aiming for a commendable 12% to 14% year-over-year growth.
But Linde’s narrative isn’t confined to figures alone. Early this year, the firm unveiled its ambitious plans for green hydrogen projects across the U.S., reflecting its commitment to sustainability. Linde’s robust track record speaks volumes as the LIN stock ascends, marking a 34.56% year-over-year bump and inching towards its 52-week high of $393.
Moreover, Linde’s recent ventures extend its footprint further. Key renewable energy agreements in Brazil and collaborations like fueling the world’s maiden hydrogen-powered ferry and teaming up with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in Texas are a testament to Linde’s forward-thinking prowess.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.