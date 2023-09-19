AMC Stock Alert: Adam Aron Teases ‘Ape Ale’ for Movie Theaters

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is on the move Tuesday as CEO Adam Aron continues his polls for new products the movie theater chain might sell.
Adam is holding these polls on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. That opens them up to his more than 300,000 followers, as well as any other AMC stock fans or users that run across them on the app.
The current poll has to do with the name of an ale that Aron is considering launching at AMC Entertainment locations. The CEO is pitching the name “Great Ape Ale” to his followers. Currently, 60.2% have voted in favor of that name, with another 11.5% wanting a different name and the remaining 28.3% voting against the theater chain carrying an ale.
What This Means for AMC Stock
Aron is reaching out to the meme investors in AMC stock with these recent polls. The fact that both of them feature a wine or ale with references to apes is a sign of that. These investors took stakes in the company during a meme rally throughout the pandemic and referred to themselves as apes.
The prior poll covers a wine that could be sold at AMC Entertainment’s theaters. That poll has 27.7% voting to name it “Chateau Simian,” 30.9% voting for “Saint Simian,” 8.6% wanting a different name, and 32.7% voting against the chain offering wine.
AMC stock is down 3.4% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.