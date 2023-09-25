JOBY Stock Alert: Joby Makes Early Aircraft Delivery to Edwards Air Force Base

Joby (NYSE:JOBY) stock is a hot topic among traders on Monday after the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) firm completed an early aircraft delivery.
Joby notes that it completed the delivery of its first aircraft to the Edwards Air Force Base. That’s a major win for the eVTOL aircraft company as it wasn’t expected to make that delivery until 2024.
This delivery is part of Joby’s agreement with the U.S. Air Force. It will be operated by both Joby and the U.S. Air Force, with NASA also researching how the aircraft will fit into the national air space.
Major Phillip Woodhull, director of the Emerging Technologies Integrated Test Force, said the following about the delivery news:
“The delivery of this first eVTOL aircraft is the start of a new chapter in Edwards’ rich aerospace history. This partners private industry with the 412th Test Wing’s world-renowned test management execution. We are excited to agilely test, experiment with, and evaluate this new technology for potential future national defense applications.”
What’s Next for JOBY Stock
Joby stock could continue to rally in the long term as more work goes into the development of its eVTOL aircraft. The company still has more orders to fill for the U.S. government as part of the ongoing effort to research the technology.
JOBY stock is up 7.1% as of Monday morning and is up 94.7% since the start of the year.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in the right place!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! Among that is what’s moving shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO), Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI), and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- NIO Stock Alert: The $3 BILLION Reason Nio Is Down Today
- Why Is Farmmi (FAMI) Stock Down 4% Today?
- Why Is MicroAlgo (MLGO) Stock Down 29% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.