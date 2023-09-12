RTX Stock Alert: 3 Analysts Just Downgraded RTX Corporation

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) stock is sliding lower on Tuesday as investors react to a series of downgrades for the aerospace and defense company’s shares.
Starting off these downgrades is Melius analyst Robert Spingarn. He reduced RTX stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. The analyst is also cutting his price target from $98 per share to $92 per share.
Next up we have RBC analyst Ken Herbert. He also dropped RTX stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. To go along with that, the analyst reduced his price prediction from $105 per share to $82 per share.
Finally, Barclays analyst David Strauss likewise dropped RTX stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. He did so while also decreasing his price target for shares from $100 to $75 per share.
To put these recent actions into perspective, the analyst consensus rating for RTX is a hold rating based on 14 opinions. Additionally, the analyst consensus price prediction sits at $99.71 per share.
What’s Behind the RTX Stock Downgrades?
Analyst Robert Spingarn pointed toward the charges that RTX is suffering due to its engine recall as a reason for his downgrade in a note to clients obtained by Barron’s:
“When RTX presented at the Paris Air Show in June, 10% of aircraft flying GTF engines were out of service largely due to durability issues. Today, 18% are now out of active service.”
RTX stock is down 3.8% as of Tuesday morning with some 5.3 million shares on the move. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 6.6 million shares.
