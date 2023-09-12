New AI Can Identify Stocks BEFORE They Surge 100% or More...

On September 12 at 7 pm ET, Luke Lango will reveal a major AI breakthrough called Prometheus. It’s a powerful system that can predict when a stock will jump 100% or more.

Tue, September 12 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

Is American Battery Technology Company (ABML) Stock Really Up 1,300%?

ABML stock went through a reverse split

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 12, 2023, 10:08 am EDT

Advertisement

  • American Battery Technology Company (ABML) stock appears to be undergoing a massive rally.
  • However, the company actually recently enacted a reverse stock split.
  • This is part of the firm’s plan to switch to a new exchange.
ABML Stock - Is American Battery Technology Company (ABML) Stock Really Up 1,300%?

Source: Just_Super / Shutterstock.com

American Battery Technology Company (OTCMKTS:ABML) stock surprised investors on Tuesday morning when it appeared to rocketing more than 1,300% higher.

However, today’s stock movement is simply the result of the battery materials company’s shares undergoing a reverse split. American Battery Technology Company’s Board of Directors approved a 1-for-15 reverse stock split as part of an effort to boost the price of its shares.

American Battery used this reverse stock split to prepare for a switch of exchanges. The company is moving away from its listing on the OTCQX Markets in favor of a listing on the Nasdaq.

What This Means for ABML Stock

With all of this news and movement, it comes as no surprise that shares of ABML stock are seeing heavy trading on Tuesday. As of this writing, more than 228,000 shares have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 95,000 shares.

American Battery Technology Company is a battery materials company focused on supplying battery metals. This has its business covering the development of tolls for extracting battery metals, as well as handling the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABML stock is down slightly on Tuesday morning following its reverse stock split.

Investors looking for even more of the most recent stock market news today will want to continue reading!

We have all of the latest stock market news that traders need to know about on Tuesday! Among that is what’s going on with shares of Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS), Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) and Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!

More Stock Market News for Tuesday

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More:Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Energy, Renewable Energy, Battery

Penny Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/09/is-american-battery-technology-company-abml-stock-really-up-1300/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC