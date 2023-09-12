Is American Battery Technology Company (ABML) Stock Really Up 1,300%?

American Battery Technology Company (OTCMKTS:ABML) stock surprised investors on Tuesday morning when it appeared to rocketing more than 1,300% higher.
However, today’s stock movement is simply the result of the battery materials company’s shares undergoing a reverse split. American Battery Technology Company’s Board of Directors approved a 1-for-15 reverse stock split as part of an effort to boost the price of its shares.
American Battery used this reverse stock split to prepare for a switch of exchanges. The company is moving away from its listing on the OTCQX Markets in favor of a listing on the Nasdaq.
What This Means for ABML Stock
With all of this news and movement, it comes as no surprise that shares of ABML stock are seeing heavy trading on Tuesday. As of this writing, more than 228,000 shares have changed hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 95,000 shares.
American Battery Technology Company is a battery materials company focused on supplying battery metals. This has its business covering the development of tolls for extracting battery metals, as well as handling the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
ABML stock is down slightly on Tuesday morning following its reverse stock split.
