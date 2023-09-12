New AI Can Identify Stocks BEFORE They Surge 100% or More...

WRK Stock Alert: The $11 Billion Reason WestRock Is Up Today

WRK stock is advancing because of a huge merger deal announced today

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 12, 2023, 10:18 am EDT

  • WestRock (WRK) stock is rallying after the company agreed to merge with its European competitor, Smurfit Kappa.
  • The deal will form one of the world’s largest paper and packaging makers.
  • One research firm predicted that the flexible global flexible packaging market would increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% between 2023 and 2031.
Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) stock is climbing over 5% and trending on social media. The rally comes after WestRock’s European competitor, Smurfit Kappa (OTCMKTS:SMFKY), announced that it is going forward with its $11.2 billion merger with WestRock. SMFKY stock is down about 8% this morning.

The deal will create one of the largest packaging companies in the world.

WRK Stock: More About the Transaction

The merged company will be called Smurfit WestRock and will be based in Ireland.

As a result of the deal, WRK stock owners will get one share of Smurfit WestRock stock and $5 of cash for each share of WRK that they own. The price is 28% above the level at which WRK stock closed yesterday.

Smurfit Kappa shareholders will receive one share of the merged company, and its shareholders will control about 50.4% of the new firm.

Smurfit Kappa reported that it had made the deal in order to enter the U.S. market. Both American and European regulators will likely review the transaction. However, both companies’ boards of directors have unanimously signed off on the deal.

The Future of the Combined Company

The new company will generate annual revenues of about $34 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 billion, WestRock and Smurfit estimated.

The transaction is expected to lift Smurfit’s profit by over 20% “by the end of (the) first full year after close,” Seeking Alpha reported. The combined firm’s shares will be traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and Smurfit’s CEO, Tony Smurfit, and its chairman, Irial Finan, will manage the new firm.

“We will have the leading assets, a unique global footprint in both paper and corrugated, significant synergies, and enhanced scale to deliver value in the short, medium and long term,” said Tony Smurfit.

The Packaging Market’s Outlook

Transparency Market Research recently projected that the global flexible packaging market would increase at a compound annual growth rate of 4.9% between 2023 and 2031.

This merger represents a significant consolidation in a fragmented market.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

