New AI Can Identify Stocks BEFORE They Surge 100% or More...

On September 12 at 7 pm ET, Luke Lango will reveal a major AI breakthrough called Prometheus. It’s a powerful system that can predict when a stock will jump 100% or more.

Tue, September 12 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Sign Up Now
SPECIAL REPORT 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket

The 3 Most Undervalued Battery Stocks to Buy in September 2023

It’s time to do your homework on some undervalued battery stocks to buy

By Chris Markoch, InvestorPlace Contributor Sep 12, 2023, 7:56 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Batteries will continue to be a driving factor in the growth of electric vehicle stocks.
  • Panasonic Holdings (PCRFY): As long as lithium-ion batteries remain the standard, there’s a case for PCRFY stock.  
  • Albemarle (ALB): If the company’s forecasts are correct, future demand for lithium is not priced into the company’s stock.  
  • Quantumscape (QS): The solid-state battery manufacturer offers plenty of risks but potentially the largest reward. 
undervalued battery stocks to buy - The 3 Most Undervalued Battery Stocks to Buy in September 2023

Source: GrAl / Shutterstock.com

The future of electric vehicles is becoming more certain. However, EVs still make up less than 10% of all vehicles sold in the United States. While EV adoption is not happening as fast as many investors would like, it does offer the opportunity to build a position in the companies that supply the EV industry. That includes looking for undervalued battery stocks to buy.  

Lithium-ion batteries are still the industry standard and will remain that way for some time. That means investors are focusing on lithium miners and companies that produce lithium-ion batteries. However, there are other ways to play this sector. There are companies investing in solid-state batteries and only time will tell what other innovations are to come in this space.  

This article highlights three undervalued battery stocks to buy as you consider how to build a position in this still-emerging sector.  

Panasonic Holdings (PCRFY) 

police body camera
Source: Lutsenko_Oleksandr / Shutterstock.com

A stock that’s up more than 40% in 2023 may seem like an odd choice as one of the undervalued battery stocks to buy. But that’s the case with Panasonic Holdings (OTCMKTS:PCRFY). However, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 11x, there could be more upside for PCRFY stock. 

Panasonic is one of the leading suppliers of lithium-ion batteries that are, for now, the standard for electric vehicles. The company is a major supplier for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and it has made no secret of its plans to massively expand its production by 2031. Panasonic is also working to improve the density of its batteries by 2030.  

Of the 18 analysts that have offered ratings on PCRFY stock, 12 give it a Buy rating. The company is also projecting earnings growth of $4.00 in the next 12 months.  

Albemarle (ALB) 

Albemarle (ALB) logo on a mobile phone screen
Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com

I recently put Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) on a list of one of the best lithium stocks to buy. For many of the same reasons, I’m going back to Albemarle as one of my undervalued battery stocks to buy.  

To begin with, Albemarle is one of the largest lithium companies by market capitalization even though it does more than just mine for lithium. The company also has mining operations on multiple continents, and notably, it is making a push to increase its mining operations in the United States. All of this fits the company’s internal estimates for a 5x growth in lithium demand between now and 2030.  

But investing in companies tied to commodities carries risk and that is reflected in the ALB stock price. It’s down 14.95% in 2023 and 3.78% in just the last month. The stock has found support above its May lows, but there’s still an opportunity for investors.  

QuantumScape (QS) 

In this photo illustration the QuantumScape (qs) logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen
Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) carries the most risk of any company on this list of undervalued battery stocks to buy. The company is developing a solid-state battery solution that, if successful, could challenge the current lithium-ion standard. What should investors consider before investing in QS stock? 

On the positive side, the company had $900 million in liquidity at the end of its second quarter. And it has a total net cash position of $1.12 billion including $300 million raised in a debt offering in August 2023. That means the company should be capitalized through 2025. It has a partnership with Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in which Volkswagen is agreeing to use the company’s solid-state batteries once they’re production-ready.  

On the other hand, there is a chance that the company’s production could be delayed. There’s also the possibility that the company will struggle to be profitable even if it does begin producing batteries at scale.  

Investors need to balance the risk versus reward before investing in QuantumScape. But if you believe they could be in production by 2026, now could be the time for patient investors with a long time horizon to begin building a position.  

On the date of publication, Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines. 

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for over five years. He has been writing for InvestorPlace since 2019.

Energy, Renewable Energy, Battery, Lithium

Growth Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/09/undervalued-battery-stocks-3-to-watch-in-september-2023/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC