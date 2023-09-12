Why Is AgileThought (AGIL) Stock Up 26% Today?

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock is rising on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the digital transformation services company.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rising. On that same note, no analysts are offering new coverage of the stock that would cause today’s rally.
Despite all of this, shares of AGIL stock are climbing higher on heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 6.6 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 3.5 million shares.
AGIL Stock Bankruptcy
It’s worth pointing out that AgileThought is currently going through a bankruptcy. The company filed a voluntary bankruptcy as part of a restructuring plan. It did so a couple of weeks ago with plans to exit the bankruptcy after 90 days.
It’s completely possible that shares of AGIL stock are rising today due to that filing. It’s not uncommon to see the stocks of companies that have filed for bankruptcy experience extreme volatility. That might be what’s going on with shares of AGIL stock this morning.
AGIL stock is up 25.5% as of Tuesday morning but was down 97% year-to-date as of Monday’s close.
