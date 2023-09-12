Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start the day off with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers worth watching on Tuesday!
Moving stocks this morning are reverse stock splits, clinical trial data, earnings, and more.
Let’s get into that news down below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock is rocketing 44% higher with heavy trading as shares remain volatile after a bankruptcy filing a couple of weeks ago.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) shares are soaring more than 37% alongside a reverse stock split.
- Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) stock is surging close to 25% as it completes a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares are gaining over 24% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) stock is increasing more than 19% without any clear news on Tuesday morning.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares are rising over 15% following the validation of its AI-powered vaccine discovery platform.
- Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock is climbing more than 15% ahead of an American Depository Shares (ADS) ratio change later this month.
- Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) shares are getting an almost 14% boost after filing a provisional patent application for its “Immortal Bovine Cell Line and Uses Thereof.”
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock is jumping over 13% after getting fast-track designation for one of its treatments.
- Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares are up more than 13% alongside clinical trial data.
10 Top Losers
- Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) stock is crashing 57% after reporting lackluster clinical trial results.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares are plummeting over 41% after announcing a proposed public stock offering.
- Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) stock is diving more than 33% following a cut to its revenue guidance.
- Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) shares are tumbling over 22% following a recent reverse stock split.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock is taking a more than 19% beating alongside insider selling.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares are falling over 16% after announcing shareholder meeting results.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) stock is dropping more than 13% with no apparent news to report.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) shares are slipping over 13% on Tuesday morning.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock is dipping more than 13% following its latest earnings release.
- Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 12%.
