RAD Stock Sinks as Rite Aid Files for Ch. 11 Bankruptcy

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stock is on the move Monday after the pharmacy chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey.
The bankruptcy filing from the company comes as it plans to use the period to undergo a restructuring. To assist it with this process, Rite Aid has announced that Jeffrey Stein is its new CEO. He’s also serving as its Chief Restructuring Officer and has joined the board of directors.
Rite Aid is going through this bankruptcy process for a few reasons. That includes slowing sales, as well as the fallout of opioid litigation. The company will use the bankruptcy to deal with these issues, which will include a store footprint optimization plan.
Rite Aid notes that it has already secured financing of $3.45 billion to support it throughout the bankruptcy filing. The company also expects additional money to come from its planned sale of Elixir Solutions to MedImpact.
Management Commentary on the RAD Stock Bankruptcy
Stein said the following about the Rite Aid bankruptcy filing in a press release:
“With the support of our lenders, we look forward to strengthening our financial foundation, advancing our transformation initiatives and accelerating the execution of our turnaround strategy. In doing so, we will be even better able to deliver the healthcare products and services our customers and their families rely on – now and into the future.”
RAD stock is down 5.6% as of Monday morning and is down 80.6% since the start of the year.
Investors seeking out even more of the most recent stock market stories will want to stick around!
We’re offering all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Monday! Among that is what has shares of Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU), Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock moving today. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Nxu (NXU) Stock Down Today?
- Why Is Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) Stock Down 27% Today?
- Why Is ContraFect (CFRX) Stock Up 23% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risk.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.