Why Is Sigma Additive Solutions (SASI) Stock Down 27% Today?

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) stock is falling on Friday as the software company’s shares gave up some gains it received on Friday!
Sigma Additive Solutions stock underwent a massive 139.5% rally during normal trading hours on Friday. That came alongside more than 45 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 803,000 shares.
That rally was kicked off by the company after its leadership announced plans to acquire NextTrip Holdings. That will see it acquire 100% of the capital stock of NextTrip. This has the software company beefing up its offerings with NextTrip’s expertise in the business and leisure travel business.
How This Affects SASI Stock
Once this deal is complete, Sigma Additive Solutions will change its name to NextTrip. That will also result in the company adopting a new stock ticker to match the new name. Investors can expect this change in the fourth quarter of 2023, which is when the deal is set to close.
Only about 121,000 shares of SASI stock have been traded as of this writing. That’s well below its daily average and is a significant drop in interest compared to Friday’s trading volume. This also has SASI stock down 27.4% as of Monday morning as the hype around the acquisition dwindles.
