Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are offerings, clinical trial data, insider trading and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock is rocketing more than 94% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares are soaring close to 72% after falling on Friday with a stock offering announcement.
- ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) stock is surging over 40% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) shares are gaining more than 33% with the release of interim clinical trial data.
- Processa Pharma (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock is rising over 28% ahead of a presentation this week.
- Almacenes Exito (NYSE:EXTO) shares are increasing more than 25% on Monday morning.
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock is climbing 20% higher this morning.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares are heading over 18% higher today.
- Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) stock is jumping more than 18% early this morning.
- Firsthand Tech Value (NASDAQ:SVVC) shares are up over 17% as it seeks shareholder approval to pursue liquidation.
10 Top Losers
- Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) stock is plummeting more than 25% following a massive rally on Friday.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares are diving over 25% on Monday morning.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) stock is tumbling nearly 20% alongside insider selling.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) shares are taking a more than 17% beating after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) stock is sliding over 15% on Monday morning.
- Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) shares are decreasing more than 14% following a Friday rally.
- Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) stock is dropping over 14% after pricing a public stock offering.
- Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) shares are slipping more than 13% today.
- Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) stock is dipping over 13% with recent insider selling.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% after rallying on Friday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.