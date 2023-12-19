Why Is LogicMark (LGMK) Stock Up 52% Today?

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) stock is on the rise Tuesday despite a lack of news from the personal technology company.
LogicMark hasn’t published any new press releases that explain today’s rally. The same holds true for filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Additionally, no analysts are offering new coverage of LGMK stock.
Even so, shares of LGMK stock are experiencing incredibly heavy trading on Tuesday morning. As of this writing, more than 3.5 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, its daily average trading volume is closer to 184,000 shares.
One thing investors will want to keep in mind is that LogicMark is a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of 91 cents and its market capitalization of only $1.836 million.
Why That Matters to LGMK Stock
Penny stocks are often susceptible to extreme volatility due to their low price. That can make it easy for certain traders to pump the stock up without news. This usually comes alongside heavy trading of the shares.
If that is what’s going on with LGMK stock today, investors will want to be wary about taking a stake in the company right now. It might not be long before we see it give up today’s gains as traders dump the shares for profit.
LGMK stock is up 52.3% as of Tuesday morning. The stock was down 90% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
