Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the latest news for Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are new deals being signed, clinical trial updates, delisting notices and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is rocketing more than 93% after signing a new business cooperation covering software development of a information technology system
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) shares are soaring over 87% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock is surging more than 81% without any clear news this morning.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares are gaining over 47% as it continues to rally on drug approval.
- Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) stock is increasing more than 43% on milestone payment news.
- Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) shares are rising over 27% without any obvious news on Tuesday.
- Micromobility.com (NASDAQ:MCOM) stock is climbing more than 19% on plans to avoid delisting.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) shares are getting an over 16% boost as it’s allowed to continue listing its stock.
- NFT Gaming Co (NASDAQ:NFTG) stock is jumping more than 15% without any news to report this morning.
- Earlyworks (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares are up over 15% on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock is plummeting more than 45% after pricing a public offering.
- Etao International (NASDAQ:ETAO) shares are diving over 32% on a delisting update.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock is tumbling more than 19% despite a lack of news today.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) shares are taking an over 16% beating as a public offering goes into effect.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) stock is sliding more than 15% following a rally yesterday.
- Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares are dropping over 14% on a proposed public stock offering.
- INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock is decreasing more than 14% following a clinical trial update.
- BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) shares are slipping over 13% after adjourning its business combination meeting.
- Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) stock is dipping more than 13% on Tuesday.
- ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 13%.
