Why Is Polar Power (POLA) Stock Down 51% Today?

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company priced a public offering of its shares.
The public offering reveals that the power generator company is selling 4 million shares of POLA stock at a price of 40 cents apiece. The offering also includes a 45-day option for underwriters to acquire another 600,000 shares at the offering price.
Polar Power is expecting to generate gross proceeds of $1.6 million from the public stock offering. It did not note what it plans to do with the funds from this offering. Investors will also note that ThinkEquity is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.
What This Means for POLA Stock
A public offering of Polar Power stock increases the number of outstanding shares. Doing so also dilutes the investments of current shareholders in the company. That’s one reason POLA stock is down today.
The next negative for POLA shares today is the pricing of the stock in the offering. The 40 cents per share offering is a significant discount from its prior closing price of 82 cents per share. Given that information, it makes sense that investors would see the price of POLA stock fall on Thursday.
All of this news has POLA stock down 50.5% as of Friday morning. The stock was also down 35.9% year-to-date (YTD) when markets closed yesterday.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.