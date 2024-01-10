Unlocking the potential of small-cap stocks often reveals sky-bound potential. The three listed stocks in the article offer substantial growth opportunities. These three small-cap marvels are making waves, from maritime prowess to tech marketplace innovations and biotech breakthroughs.
The first one’s consistent dividends and solid returns, the second one’s thriving B2B ecosystem, and the third strategic decisions leading to reduced losses signify promising trajectories. Their financial prowess, marketplace scalability, and biotech advancements spotlight an exciting landscape for investors seeking significant investment returns.
Read more to delve into the financial prowess and strategic maneuvers driving these small-cap stocks toward immense growth potential and stability in their respective sectors.
Dorian (LPG)
Dorian’s (NYSE:LPG) consistent dividend payments and significant returns to shareholders since its IPO is based on solid performance. The $650 million (since the IPO) returned to shareholders demonstrates the company’s ability to generate profits. Fundamentally, a consistent dividend policy often indicates a stable and well-performing company.
To begin with, Dorian’s impressive financial flexibility and liquidity position the company well for growth opportunities. The reported $192 million in free cash as of Q2 fiscal 2024 suggests a substantial increase from the previous quarter. This makes it one of those small-cap stocks to consider.
Additionally, the strength of Dorian’s balance sheet is characterized by a net debt to total capitalization ratio. In detail, the debt balance of around $637 million, combined with the debt to total book capitalization of 40.8% and the net debt to total book capitalization of 28.5%, demonstrates a healthy debt structure and allows Dorian to access capital at attractive rates. This structure provides the company with comfortable financial flexibility, supported by well-structured and attractively priced debt capital, an undrawn revolver, and a debt-free vessel.
Fundamentally, this is a critical aspect supporting the company’s ability to sustain dividend payments. A lower debt ratio signifies less financial leverage and reduced risk, ensuring the company can comfortably service its debt obligations while continuing to allocate resources toward growth initiatives and stock repurchases.
Beyond financials, Dorian’s focus on investing in greener technology and improving fleet performance aligns with the growing focus on environmental sustainability in the shipping industry. With 20 out of 25 ships in the fleet reflecting investments in greener technology, these initiatives reduce the company’s carbon footprint and align with regulatory requirements, potentially supporting top-line and value growth.
GigaCloud (GCT)
GigaCloud’s (NASDAQ:GCT) marketplace metrics are key to its platform’s strength and scalability. There is a gross merchandise value (GMV) growth of approximately 41% year-over-year (Q3 2023) in the trailing twelve-month period. This suggests the increasing transactional volume and business conducted through its platform. Hence, the exponential growth indicates heightened market trust, an expanding user base, and increased transactional activity, essential for a thriving B2B ecosystem.
Additionally, the substantial 43% year-over-year increase in active 3P sellers, reaching 741 in the quarter, is pivotal for GigaCloud’s platform expansion. The influx of third-party sellers enriches the platform’s product offerings. Therefore, the platform attracts a diverse clientele and amplifies the marketplace’s appeal, fostering a vibrant and competitive ecosystem.
Furthermore, the accelerated 67% year-over-year growth in organic 3P seller marketplace GMV to $369.5 million in the TTM period, constituting 54% of the total marketplace GMV, demonstrates the robustness and potential of the third-party seller model. This growth trajectory signifies GigaCloud’s successful transition towards a more seller-diverse and scalable business model. Hence, this fosters a mutually beneficial environment for sellers and buyers within the platform.
On the other hand, GigaCloud’s focus on buyer metrics showcases its intent to attract high-quality, high-volume buyers to its platform. The increase in active buyers by approximately 10% to 4,602 in the 12 months ended September 2023 indicates the company’s progress in continuously expanding its customer base. Therefore, the ability to attract and retain a growing number of buyers indicates the platform’s perceived value. All in all, it’s one of those small-cap stocks to buy.
Finally, the 28.5% surge in average spend per active buyer, reaching approximately $149K, reflects the quality of buyers GigaCloud is attracting. This significant increase in buyer spending may serve the strong market positioning and potential for increased revenue generation per customer.
Zymeworks (ZYME)
Zymeworks’ (NASDAQ:ZYME) significant reduction in net loss from 2022 to 2023 is pivotal for assessing its upside potential. Decreasing the net loss by 44% signifies positive advancements and can be attributed to various factors, primarily driven by revenue streams generated through collaboration agreements.
The collaboration agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was crucial in mitigating the net loss. Revenue generated from this partnership, particularly the $56.3 million for development support and drug supply, substantially impacted the bottom line. Additionally, an increase in interest income contributed positively to the financial results.
On the cost side, decreasing research and development expenses was instrumental in reducing the net loss. This decrease in R&D expenditure, excluding certain expenses, amounted to $31.4 million. This was mainly due to the transfer of the zanidatamab program to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Also, the reduced preclinical expenses for specific product candidates and decreased salaries and benefits due to a reduced headcount led to a decrease in R&D.
In detail, there is a substantial reduction in total employee headcount by approximately 45%, from 455 full-time employees as of December 2021 to 252 full-time employees as of September 2023. This is a notable strategic move by Zymeworks. This reduction in headcount significantly impacted expenses related to salaries and benefits. Also, it is contributing to the cost-optimization efforts undertaken by the company.
Finally, Zymeworks’ projection is to have cash resources to fund planned operations through at least the end of 2026. This is a more promising indicator of its financial sustainability. The non-dilutive inflows from licensing and collaboration agreements significantly ensure the company’s embedded growth. Hence, this reflects the company’s ability to sustain operations without relying heavily on additional funding or equity offerings. This makes it one of those small-cap stocks to buy.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.