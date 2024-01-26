Why Is Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Stock Down Today?

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock is on the move Friday after announcing details for a public offering of the clinical-stage biotechnology company’s shares.
Aptose Biosciences is selling 4,912,280 shares of its common stock at a price of $1.71 per share. That has it expecting gross proceeds of $8.4 million from the stock offering.
To go along with this, each share of APTO stock sold in the offering comes with one warrant. These warrants are for the purchase of another share of the company’s stock. The exercise price of them matches the sale price of the shares.
In addition to this, the underwriters of the offering have a 30-day option to acquire another 736,842 shares and warrants of APTO stock. Newbridge Securities Corporation is the sole manager of the offering.
APTO Stock Private Placement
Aptose Biosciences also announced a private placement alongside its public offering. The company is selling $4 million worth of its common stock to Hanmi Pharmaceutical. That will give it a 19.97% stake in the company.
Hanmi Pharmaceutical is also paying more for those shares than the price in the public offering. It will purchase each share of APTO stock for $1.90 each. This is helping soften the blow of the discounted price in the public stock offering.
APTO stock is down 1.6% as of Friday morning.
