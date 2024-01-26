Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Friday as we get into all of the biggest news affecting shares on the final day of trading this week!
Moving stocks today are public offerings, an earnings report and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is rocketing more than 79% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) shares are soaring over 21% without any clear news this morning.
- Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock is surging more than 20% with strong early morning trading.
- Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares are gaining over 19% as it prepares for a proposed public offering.
- Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) stock is increasing more than 18% on Friday morning.
- The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) shares are rising over 18% after announcing a presentation next week.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) stock is climbing more than 16% on Friday.
- Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares are getting an over 15% boost after regaining Nasdaq compliance.
- Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock is jumping more than 14% alongside a strategic agreement.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares are up over 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) stock is plummeting more than 26% as a public offering goes into effect.
- SU Group (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares are diving over 21% following its recent initial public offering (IPO).
- Eve (NYSE:EVEX) stock is tumbling more than 19% despite a lack of news.
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) shares are retreating over 18% after rising yesterday on acquisition reports.
- LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) stock is taking a more than 12% beating after rallying yesterday.
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) shares are dropping over 12% after seeking new grant funding.
- Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) stock is decreasing more than 11% with public offering plans.
- Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares are falling over 11% on Friday.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is sliding more than 10% with Q4 earnings results.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.