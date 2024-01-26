Why Is Aclarion (ACON) Stock Up 109% Today?

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is rocketing higher on Friday as the healthcare technology company’s shares experience heavy trading this morning.
As of this writing, more than 5.2 million shares of ACON stock have changed hands. That’s a massive surge compared to Aclarion’s daily average trading volume of about 656,000 shares.
It’s worth pointing out that there’s no news about Aclarion that would cause this rally. That includes a lack of press releases or filings. No analysts have offered new coverage of the shares, either.
Even so, it is worth mentioning that ACON stock was busy earlier this week. That came from the company announcing a proposed public stock offering and a securities purchase agreement. Today’s movement may be connected to that news.
What to Know About ACON Stock
Investors will also keep in mind that ACON is a penny stock. That comes from its prior closing price of $1.86 per share and its market capitalization of only $2.391 million.
Both of these factors open Aclarion up to certain vulnerabilities. That includes manipulation by certain traders that would benefit from a stock rally.
If that’s what is happening this morning, traders will want to be careful about investing in ACON stock right now. The stock may give up today’s gains once the hype dies down.
ACON stock is up 108.6% as of Friday morning.
Investors searching for more of the most recent stock market stories are in the right place!
We have all of the hottest stock market news worth reading about on Friday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, the latest news concerning Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) shares and more. You can catch up on these topics at the following links!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- Hut 8 (HUT) Stock Pops as Bitcoin Miner Battles Short Seller
- UBS Is Doubling Down on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.