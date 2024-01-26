Why Is Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Stock Up 5% Today?

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) stock is on the rise Friday without any clear news from the exoskeleton company this morning.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today. On that same note, no analysts have offered coverage of the stock today that would have EKSO shares climbing higher.
The only recent news worth noting about EKSO stock comes from an analyst update on Monday. H.C. Wainwright analysts increased the price target for Ekso Bionics’ stock from $9 per share to $10 per share at that time.
Investors will note that this price target represents a 338.6% premium for the stock. It’s possible that today’s movements is a late reaction to this bullish stance on the company’s shares.
EKSO Stock Movement Today
As far as stock movement goes this morning, EKSO experienced a rally in pre-market trading. That saw its shares gain as much as 20%. That came without much in the way of trading.
EKSO stock has cooled off since then and is only up 4.5% as of Friday morning. The stock was also down 27.4% year-to-date when markets closed on Thursday.
Investors who want even more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
We have all of the latest stock market stories that traders need to know about on Friday! Among that is why shares of Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock are up today, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Why Is Aclarion (ACON) Stock Up 109% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- Hut 8 (HUT) Stock Pops as Bitcoin Miner Battles Short Seller
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.