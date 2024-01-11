Why Is Atreca (BCEL) Stock Up 85% Today?

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock is rising higher on Thursday following news of a major stake in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company from an investment advisor.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Baker Bros. Advisors LP now holds a 19.9% stake in the company. This comes through a mix of Class A shares of BCEL stock and Class B shares that can be converted to Class A shares.
Atreca notes that the ability to convert Class B shares to Class A shares with a limitation of a 19.99% stake in the company will go into effect on Feb. 21, 2024. Prior to this, Baker Bros. Advisors LP was limited to holding a 4.99% stake in the company.
How This Affects BCEL Stock Today
Investors are seeing heavy trading of BCEL stock on Thursday alongside the Baker Bros. Advisors LP stake news. That has more than 20 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.6 million shares.
BCEL stock is up 84.6% as of Thursday morning.
