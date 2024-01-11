Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Thursday as we check out all of the hottest news this morning!
Let’s get into that new
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock is rocketing more than 98% as Baker Bros. Advisors LP takes a nearly 20% stake in the company.
- Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) shares are soaring 46% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) stock is surging over 30% as Renesas Electronics plans to acquire the company.
- Marti Technologies (NYSEMKT:MRT) shares are gaining more than 24% on a $2.5 million share repurchase program.
- Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) stock is increasing over 18% on Thursday morning.
- Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares are rising more than 18% alongside a new filing.
- iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) stock is climbing 18% on Thursday morning.
- Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares are jumping over 16% without any clear news.
- Srivaru (NASDAQ:SVMH) stock is getting a more than 14% boost today.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares are up over 14% on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) stock is diving more than 24% without any apparent news today.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares are tumbling over 21% despite a lack of news.
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TCTM) stock is taking a more than 15% beating after changing its ticker yesterday.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares are dropping over 13% on Thursday morning.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock is sliding close to 13% following a rally on Wednesday.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares are decreasing almost 12% today.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock is declining nearly 12% on Thursday.
- Multi Ways (NYSEMKT:MWG) shares are slipping close to 11% today.
- Vyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock is dipping more than 10% this morning.
- Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.