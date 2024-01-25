Why Is Charge Enterprises (CRGE) Stock Up 34% Today?

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) stock is heading higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company.
Instead, heavy trading seems to be what has shares of CRGE stock rising today. As of this writing, more than 37 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, CRGE’s daily average trading volume is closer to 14 million shares.
All of this movement comes without any new press releases or filings from Charge Enterprises. There also isn’t any analyst commentary that would cause today’s rally for CRGE stock.
One thing that investors will keep in mind is Charge Enterprises is a penny stock. That comes from its low prior closing price of 15 cents per share and market capitalization of around $31 million.
Why That Matters to CRGE Stock
Penny stocks can often be volatile as certain traders pump and dump the shares. Investors typically see this happen outside or normal trading hours.
If CRGE stock is getting pumped this morning, then investors will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company’s shares right now. It might not be long before the price of the stock comes crashing back down.
CRGE stock is up 33.5% as of Thursday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
