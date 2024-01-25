Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Thursday morning and we have all the coverage traders need to know about today.
Moving stocks this morning are public offerings, earnings reports and more.
Let’s dive into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) stock is rocketing more than 54% with investor stake updates after a public offering.
- Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares are soaring over 47% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) stock is surging more than 34% with strong early morning trading.
- Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares are gaining close to 30% as it sees heavy trading on Thursday morning.
- AgeX Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:AGE) stock is increasing over 24% on Thursday.
- Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) shares are rising more than 21% today.
- Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) stock is climbing over 17% this morning.
- GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) shares are getting an almost 17% boost as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports weak auto revenue and warns of slow growth in 2024.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock is jumping more than 16% after releasing its Q3 earnings report.
- T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) shares are up over 15% alongside Tesla’s financial news.
10 Top Losers
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock is crashing more than 26% with a proposed public offering.
- VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) shares are plummeting over 22% on Thursday.
- 1847 (NYSEMKT:EFSH) stock is diving more than 19% with a proposed public offering.
- CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) shares are tumbling over 18% on Thursday.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock is taking a more than 16% beating today.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) shares are sliding over 15% without any clear news to report.
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) stock is dropping more than 15% with its latest earnings reports.
- GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) shares are decreasing over 15% with TSLA earnings.
- T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) stock is falling more than 15% on Tesla earnings.
- Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 14% after releasing its Q4 earnings report.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.