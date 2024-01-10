Why Is Nvni (NVNI) Stock Up 64% Today?

Nvni (NASDAQ:NVNI) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the business-to-business software as a service (SaaS) company.
Nvni hasn’t published any new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that give a reason for today’s rally. There also isn’t any new analyst coverage that explains why the stock is up today.
What we do know is that NVNI stock is experiencing incredibly heavy trading this morning. That has more than 4.7 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well over its daily average trading volume of about 20,000 shares.
One thing investors will want to keep in mind is that NVNI is a penny stock. It’s low trading volume, trading price of just $1.93 per share and market capitalization of only $53.566 make it so.
Why That Matters for NVNI Stock Today
Being a penny stock leaves NVNI shares open to certain vulnerabilities. That includes volatility that is often extreme outside of normal trading hours.
It’s possible that this movement could be part of a pump and dump of NVNI stock. If so, investors will want to avoid today’s rally as the shares could give up those gains without notice.
NVNI stock is up 63.7% as of Wednesday morning.
