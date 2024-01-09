Want to Be an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Driver? 5 Things to Know.

If you’ve ever wanted become an illustrious Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver, it may be time to start working on your application. Indeed, hot dog brand Oscar Mayer, owned by Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), recently announced that it is hiring drivers for its iconic, 27-foot, hot dog-shaped promotional vehicles.
So, what is Oscar Mayer looking for in its next class of Hotdoggers?
Well, in a recent Instagram post, Oscar Mayer announced applications are open for the 87-year-old tradition of driving a hot dog.
The company is looking for 12 full-time drivers of six Wienermobiles between June 2024 and June 2025. The gig will pay $35,600 along with a $150 weekly meal and travel allowance. The job will primarily consist of driving around the country on a daily basis and operating as a sort of mascot-on-wheels for Oscar Mayer.
“It’s like they’re running a PR firm on wheels,” said Ed Roland, head of the Wienermobile program. “They’re key content contributors to all of our social media channels. It’s some of the highest performing content for all of […] Kraft Heinz.”
5 Things to Know Before Becoming the Next Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Driver
While the job may seem like a walk in the ball park, there are a few things worth keeping in mind before applying to represent the 37th class of Hotdoggers.
- Hotdoggers travel an average of 20,000 miles a year, visiting “at least 40 cities” and attending 1,200 events.
- This is an extremely competitive position. “Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile!” Roland said. Oscar Mayer has an average of between 1,000 and 1,500 applicants a year.
- Qualifications for becoming a Hotdogger include strong communication skills, a bachelor’s degree (preferably in something related to public relations, marketing or journalism) and, of course, a love of hot dogs. Thankfully, applicants don’t need any sort of special driver’s license to operate the vehicle.
- Applications are only open until Jan. 31. So, if this is your dream job, you better get cracking on your resumé!
- The job has great benefits! Hotdoggers will receive health benefits, 18 days of paid time off and full hotel expenses all covered by Oscar Mayer.
You can apply for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile driver position here.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.