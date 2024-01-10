Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

The biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday are ready to go as we break down all of the latest news investors need to know about this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, new guidances, an acquisition and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Nvni (NASDAQ:NVNI) stock is rocketing more than 63% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) shares are soaring close to 39% without any clear news.
- iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) stock is surging over 23% with its strategic acquisition of Verifi Dental.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) shares are increasing more than 19% despite a lack of news.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is gaining over 16% on Wednesday morning.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares are rising more than 15% after releasing preliminary Q4 results.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock is climbing over 15% on Wednesday.
- Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) shares are jumping more than 13% this morning.
- China Pharma (NYSEMKT:CPHI) stock is heading over 11% higher today.
- P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) shares are up more than 11% after updating its guidance.
10 Top Losers
- Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) stock is diving over 21% after rallying during its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.
- Qilian International (NASDAQ:QLI) shares are tumbling more than 20% without any obvious news this morning.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock is taking an over 17% beating after announcing a new credit facility.
- HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) shares are sliding more than 17% on Wednesday.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock is falling over 17% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) shares are decreasing more than 16% on Wednesday.
- NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock is dropping over 16% after rallying yesterday.
- Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) shares are slipping more than 14% this morning.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) stock is dipping over 11% after a rally yesterday.
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.