SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

11 Stocks Michael Burry Was Buying and Selling in Q4

Burry made bold changes to Scion's portfolio, including exiting five positions

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Feb 15, 2024, 1:23 pm EST

Advertisement

  • Michael Burry made some big changes to his Scion Asset Management portfolio in Q4. 
  • According to the recently released 13F form, Burry added 18 new holdings to his portfolio. 
  • The most notable changes included large purchases of JD.com (JD) and Alibaba (BABA) shares.
Michael Burry - 11 Stocks Michael Burry Was Buying and Selling in Q4

Source: Epic Cure / Shutterstock

Michael Burry, the infamous investor known for being one of the first to bet against the housing market ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, made some big moves in Q4 2023. Indeed, Burry made hundreds of millions for his firm, Scion Asset Management, as subprime mortgage bonds started failing in the mid-2000s.

Burry’s trades were a bit more traditional in the fourth quarter of last year, per the latest 13F filing from Scion. Indeed, Burry added 18 new stocks to his portfolio last quarter. After some notable exits, his portfolio was comprised of 25 stocks total.

From Chinese e-commerce companies to banking giants, Burry dipped his toes in a variety of stocks.

So, what exactly what changes did Burry make to his portfolio?

11 Stock Moves Michael Burry Made in Q4

While Michael Burry added 18 new stocks to his Scion portfolio last quarter, the most notable additions include:

  • 20,000 shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) valued at $5.41 million, making up 5.72% of the total portfolio weight.
  • 50,000 shares of Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) valued at $5.27 million, making up 5.57% of the portfolio.
  • 100,000 shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C), valued at $5.14 million, making up 5.44% of the portfolio.

Burry also added to his pre-existing stake in two prior holdings. This includes:

  • 75,000 shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), bringing the total holding to 200,000 shares. This marks a 60% increase in shares held, adding 2.29% to his total portfolio weight. These shares are valued at $5.78 million.
  • 25,000 shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), bringing his total holdings to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.81 million. This marks a 50% increase in shares held, bringing the percent of BABA in the portfolio from 4.38% to 6.15%. This represents Burry’s largest holding in Q4.

Burry exited entirely out of several securities last quarter, including:

  • All 400,000 shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), which previously made up 7.73% of the portfolio.
  • All 400,000 shares of Hudson Pacific (NYSE:HPP), which previously made up 2.69% of the portfolio.
  • All shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), which previously made up 2.55% of the portfolio.
  • All 250,000 shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN), which previously made up 4.15% of the portfolio.

Burry reduced his holdings in five stocks in Q4. Most sales were minor, though some were large sales as well, including:

  • 16,151 shares of Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST), a 33.2% decrease, reducing its weight in the portfolio from 7.05% to 5.39%.
  • 250 shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), a 16.67% decrease, increasing its weight from 4.67% to 4.69%. The increase in weight is due to the liquidation of 2,500 BKNG puts, contributing to a positive net change in BKNG to the portfolio.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/02/11-stocks-michael-burry-was-buying-and-selling-in-q4/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC