11 Stocks Michael Burry Was Buying and Selling in Q4

Michael Burry, the infamous investor known for being one of the first to bet against the housing market ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, made some big moves in Q4 2023. Indeed, Burry made hundreds of millions for his firm, Scion Asset Management, as subprime mortgage bonds started failing in the mid-2000s.
Burry’s trades were a bit more traditional in the fourth quarter of last year, per the latest 13F filing from Scion. Indeed, Burry added 18 new stocks to his portfolio last quarter. After some notable exits, his portfolio was comprised of 25 stocks total.
From Chinese e-commerce companies to banking giants, Burry dipped his toes in a variety of stocks.
So, what exactly what changes did Burry make to his portfolio?
11 Stock Moves Michael Burry Made in Q4
While Michael Burry added 18 new stocks to his Scion portfolio last quarter, the most notable additions include:
- 20,000 shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) valued at $5.41 million, making up 5.72% of the total portfolio weight.
- 50,000 shares of Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) valued at $5.27 million, making up 5.57% of the portfolio.
- 100,000 shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C), valued at $5.14 million, making up 5.44% of the portfolio.
Burry also added to his pre-existing stake in two prior holdings. This includes:
- 75,000 shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), bringing the total holding to 200,000 shares. This marks a 60% increase in shares held, adding 2.29% to his total portfolio weight. These shares are valued at $5.78 million.
- 25,000 shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), bringing his total holdings to 75,000 shares, valued at $5.81 million. This marks a 50% increase in shares held, bringing the percent of BABA in the portfolio from 4.38% to 6.15%. This represents Burry’s largest holding in Q4.
Burry exited entirely out of several securities last quarter, including:
- All 400,000 shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), which previously made up 7.73% of the portfolio.
- All 400,000 shares of Hudson Pacific (NYSE:HPP), which previously made up 2.69% of the portfolio.
- All shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY), which previously made up 2.55% of the portfolio.
- All 250,000 shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN), which previously made up 4.15% of the portfolio.
Burry reduced his holdings in five stocks in Q4. Most sales were minor, though some were large sales as well, including:
- 16,151 shares of Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST), a 33.2% decrease, reducing its weight in the portfolio from 7.05% to 5.39%.
- 250 shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), a 16.67% decrease, increasing its weight from 4.67% to 4.69%. The increase in weight is due to the liquidation of 2,500 BKNG puts, contributing to a positive net change in BKNG to the portfolio.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.